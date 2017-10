Variety reports: “WME and IMG will combine their film financing and scripted TV sales operations under the central banner of Endeavor Content. Graham Taylor and Chris Rice will serve as co-presidents of Endeavor Content. The consolidation of WME’s film finance and advisory wing headed by Taylor and the scripted TV sales efforts led by Rice under IMG comes a few days after the Endeavor brand was resurrected as the name for the parent company of WME and IMG.”

