Free streaming TV service Pluto TV raises $8.3M, in new round led by Samsung

Photo via HolgersFotografie on Pixabay under the Creative Commons License

Tech Crunch reports: “Free streaming TV service Pluto TV announced today it has received a new $5 million investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation, the VC arm of the Samsung Group. Combined with other investors, the full round totaled $8.3 million, the company says. The round follows a $30 million Series B for the streaming service, announced a year ago, which valued the business at $140 million.”

