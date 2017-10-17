Home Featured Top Slider Hollywood Confronts a Copyright Argument With Potential for Mass Disruption

Hollywood Confronts a Copyright Argument With Potential for Mass Disruption

By
Staff Report
-
85
0
SHARE
Photo via BagoGames on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Are some of Hollywood’s biggest movies from the past decade — Guardians of the GalaxyAvengers: Age of UltronDeadpoolNight at the Museum, among others — all copyright infringements because they were allegedly created with stolen technology? The question seems outlandish, and yet, that’s exactly what a California federal judge was told on Monday in a case that can’t be shrugged off as a crank even if it is now treading on some fantastic territory including a scholar’s search for hidden codes in the Hebrew Bible.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR