Netflix is getting serious about making movies: 80 to come in 2018

Mashable reports: “Netflix turned the TV industry upside down and built itself into a powerhouse on the back of its series. Now, it’s turning its attention to the movie industry. Netflix is planning to release around 80 original movies in 2018, chief content officer Ted Sarandos said on Monday’s earnings call. That’s a considerable increase on the 50 planned for 2017. The company’s film lineup includes traditional movies as well as documentaries.”

