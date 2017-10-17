Snap, NBCUniversal Form Studio Joint Venture, Tap Duplass Brothers for Original Shows

Variety reports: “Snap and NBCUniversal are creating a Hollywood studio dedicated to the future of app-centric entertainment. Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, is teaming with NBCUniversal to bring scripted programming — like short-form comedies and dramas — to mobile screens. The companies have established a studio joint venture to produce programming exclusively for the social-messaging and media platform. The new JV will work with a handful of creative partners, signing their first deal with indie filmmakers Mark and Jay Duplass.”

