Torch 3D raises $3.5 million for AR and VR prototyping platform

Venture Beat reports: “Torch 3D has raised $3.5 million to build its augmented and virtual reality prototyping platform. The idea, which came from a couple of Magic Leap alumni, is to make it fast and easy for teams to build, share, and iterate on 3D concepts. Portland, Oregon-based Torch 3D wants to make it possible for any designer to develop and design in 3D for immersive VR environments almost instantly, with no prior knowledge of game or software development.”

