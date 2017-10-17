Universal Music Launches Music Tech Startup Initiative

Hypebot reports: “Universal Music Group has launched a music tech accelerator engagement network aimed at promoting the development of innovative music-based start-ups globally. Designed to support the contributions that accelerator programs provide to the global start-up ecosystem, UMG will work with entrepreneurial programs to assist in the evaluation and development of music-based start-ups. UMG anticipates working with as many as ten programs in the first year of launching the accelerator network.”

