The Verge reports: “Samsung unveiled what looks like the best Windows Mixed Reality headset earlier this month. Samsung’s Odyssey headset differs from its rivals thanks to dual-OLED displays, a higher 1400 x 1600 resolution per eye, better 110-degree field-of-view, and built-in headphones. While it’s a clear Oculus Rift competitor, the company isn’t bringing its headset to Europe.”

