Snap Partners With Discovery, Eurosport for Olympics Coverage

Billboard reports: “Social media company Snap has announced a content deal with Discovery Communications’ Eurosport to develop and deliver made-for-mobile content for the Snapchat platform. Discovery’s pan-European sports channel Eurosport has signed a strategic advertising and content deal with Snap to deliver mobile-specific coverage of the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang next year. Eurosport has European rights to the 2018 Olympics. The deal marks the first time that Snap has committed to a European, multi-language deal covering the Olympics.”

