YouTube says machine learning is making progress against violent extremist content

Venture Beat reports: “Four months after launching a program to fight violent extremist content, YouTube says it has become far more efficient at identifying and removing such videos, thanks to its machine learning technology. In June, YouTube detailed four steps it would take to fight the rising tide of such objectionable content on its platform. Its announcement came amid a general backlash against the tech industry for its role in enabling hate-fueled and terrorist-related messages.”
