‘Loud House’ Creator Chris Savino Suspended by Nickelodeon Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Nickelodeon has suspended Chris Savino, the creator of the hit show The Loud House, after multiple women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the animator. According to a report in Cartoon Brew first published Tuesday, up to a dozen women have accused Savino, 46, of sexual harassment, unwanted advances, inappropriate behavior as well as threats of blacklisting female colleagues who were no longer in consensual relationships with him.”

