Nintendo Switch outsells Sony and Microsoft heading into the holiday season

Venture Beat reports: “Nintendo’s Switch has claimed another month in the console sales race. The home/portable hybrid was the top-selling system in September in the U.S., according to the industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. But it wasn’t the only successful Nintendo product of the month. The SNES Classic Edition launched in September. Nintendo has now sold 2 million Switches in the U.S. alone since the console’s launch in March.”

