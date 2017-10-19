Home Featured Top Slider Streaming service VidAngel declares bankruptcy after losing legal battles with studios

Photo via cafecredit on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

Tech Crunch reports: “VidAngel, a streaming service that altered copyrighted works to edit out adult language, nudity and violence, has declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced on Wednesday. The Utah-based service had been sued by major studios, including Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, Disney, and others, who said VidAngel was operating as an unlicensed streaming service, and was offering films to viewers outside the studios’ streaming windows.”

