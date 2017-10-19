Tunecore Passes $1 Billion In Revenue To Artists

Hypebot reports: “Tunecore has passed the $1 billion milestone in revenue paid to artists from streaming and sales. That impressive number does not include revenue from other TuneCore offerings, such as Publishing Administration and YouTube revenue collection. According to the IFPI’s 2016 Report, while overall digital revenues for the global recorded music market grew by 17.7 percent, revenue earned by TuneCore’s independent artists grew by 32 percent.”

