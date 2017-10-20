AMC Launches Virtual Reality App With ‘The Walking Dead’ Bonus Scene

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “AMC is betting that The Walking Dead will breathe life into its new virtual reality app. The cable network has launched AMC VR, its new hub for immersive video, with an extended bonus scene from the popular zombie drama. The 360-degree scene, which will feature Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Seth Gilliam, will debut on the app following the upcoming season-eight premiere of The Walking Dead. The scene, produced by Moth + Flame, was directed by Greg Nicotero, an executive producer and special effects makeup supervisor on the series, and co-directed by Kevin Cornish.”

