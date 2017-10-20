Hypebot reports: “As how people consume music shifts, Billboard has adjusted how it calculates the charts. Bowing to pressure from the recorded music industry, the latest set of changes give more weight to paid streams vs ad-supported streams including YouTube. Starting in 2018, there will be multiple weighted tiers of streaming plays for Billboard’s Hot 100, along with all-genre radio airplay and digital songs sales data.”
Home Featured Top Slider Billboard Adjusts Chart Calculations To Favor Paid Streaming Over Ad-Supported Streams, YouTube