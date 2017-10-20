China Box Office Forecast to Surge to $8.3B in 2017

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “China’s movie box office is expected to surge 20 percent-plus in 2017, hitting a record total of $8.31 billion (55.0 billion yuan), the country’s media regulator said Friday. In yuan terms, the figure would be up 20 percent, while the growth in dollar terms would hit 26 percent. The sizable expansion would mark a major turnaround from 2016, when tickets sales grew by just 3.7 percent to $6.58 billion (45.7 billion yuan) after averaging 35 percent yearly gains for a decade.”

