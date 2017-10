Vox Media Editorial Director Lockhart Steele Fired for Sexual Harassment

Variety reports: “Lockhart Steele, Vox Media’s editorial director and former CEO and founder of Curbed Network, has been fired for sexual harassment after allegations made by a former employee. Steele’s name also has been removed from the Vox Media page listing company leadership. He joined the company through its November 2013 acquisition of Curbed, in a cash-and-stock deal reportedly worth $20 million to $30 million. The Curbed Network included Curbed.com, which covers real-estate; food blog Eater; and Racked, which covers retailing. Previously, Steele was managing editor at Gawker Media.”

