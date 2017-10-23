Bandsintown Launches “Big Break” Emerging Artists Program

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Concert listing and discovery app BandsInTown has launched “Big Break” to promote up and coming artists. Anchored by an ongoing series of blog posts, Bandsintown will select 50 artists and give them six months to go from 500 to 5,000 trackers following them on app. Initial artists getting the Big Break treatment are North Carolina based rockers FOXTRAX and London based singer songwriter Minke.”

Read more