Recode reports: “Last fall AT&T said it was going to buy Time Warner for $86 billion, and gave itself a year to get the mega-deal done. Turns out that deadline came and went on Sunday. And AT&T still doesn’t own Time Warner. They’re still looking for a final approval from the U.S. Department of Justice — along with any instruction from the feds about what they’ll have to do get the deal done.”

Read more