Amazon Is Now 3rd Largest Subscription Music Service In The World

Hypebot reports: “Amazon is now the 3rd largest paid music subscription service in the world, according to a new MIDiA analysis. Their just published report looks at Amazon’s streaming music strategy and how this fits within the wider competitive landscape. Back in the days when online music meant online CD sales, Amazon was the king. Then, along came Apple with iTunes music store and Amazon saw the throne snatched from its hands. Throughout the emergence of the streaming market, Amazon has played the role of a dark horse, skulking on the side lines.”

