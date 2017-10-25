‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’ Looks Like Nintendo’s Mobile Sweet Spot

Forbes reports: “Last night, Nintendo debuted its next big mobile app, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Fans were hoping that it would stay true to the series instead of converting itself into something more explicitly “mobile,” and the general thought after the reveal has been that Nintendo seems to have hit the mark here. It’s been interesting to see Nintendo work its way through various stabs at the mobile genre. Miitomo was more or less a total miss, with Nintendo blindly experimenting in the space with a game that wasn’t really a game.”

Read more