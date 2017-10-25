The Verge reports: “If you were expecting Game of Thrones–type shows to come from Apple’s original video content push, you’re going to be disappointed. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple will not allow its upcoming shows to feature nudity, strong language, or violence. Instead, the company wants to focus on comedies and dramas like This Is Us and Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories that can appeal to a wider audience.”
Apple reportedly won't allow nudity or violence in its TV shows