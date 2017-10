Variety reports: “Digital-video company BroadbandTV has partnered with three big YouTube creators: Yousef Erakat (aka FouseyTube), Bart Baker, and H3H3 Productions’ husband-and-wife team of Ethan and Hila Klein. BroadbandTV plans to develop a range of new business and distribution opportunities for each of the newly signed creators, including ad-supported video platforms, subscription-streaming services, apps, and merchandise.”

