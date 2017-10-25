Jam City Dresses Up for Halloween, Gives Mobile Players Treats in Six Monster Hit Games

Jam City reports: “Leading mobile game maker, Jam City, is celebrating Halloween throughout the month of October with treats for mobile players across six hit mobile games including the monster hits (over 100 million downloads each), Cookie Jam and Panda Pop. Along with these two titles, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff, Family Guy: Another Freakin’ Mobile Game, Marvel Avengers Academy, and Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow are all featuring in-game Halloween events which include fan contests, new gaming content, costumes, and challenges.”

