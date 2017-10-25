MelodyVR Raises $19 Million With Eyes on ‘Fertile’ U.S. Market

Billboard reports: “Virtual reality content creator MelodyVR has announced it raised £10 million ($13 million) after placing new shares on the U.K. stock exchange AIM, and added another £5 million ($6.6 million) from the sale of stock by its co-founders. The company said U.S. investors are providing the new “key institutional support” and noted that the money will go towards creating more content for its still-in-the-works app. In recent months MelodyVR has racked up numerous licensing agreements needed to create and distribute its virtual content.”

