Deadline reports: “Redbox, which has battled multiple Hollywood studios in court over its rightful place in the movie ecosystem, is now selling discounted digital downloads of Disney films despite not having a formal relationship with the No. 1 studio. The availability of lower-cost digital codes on Redbox comes at an awkward time for Disney, which just launched its Movies Anywhere download service with four other major studios after a lengthy period of strategic consideration.”
Home Featured Top Slider Redbox, Studios’ Frenemy, Selling Low-Cost Digital Downloads Of Disney Films