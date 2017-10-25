White-Label Video Tech Provider Qello Merges With 8sian Media

Variety reports: “Qello, the convert video service turned white-label video services provider, is set to announce its merger with 8sian Media, a startup focused on distributing Asian content in the U.S. and bringing U.S. content to China and other Asian countries. As part of the merger, Qello is going to retain all of 8sian’s around 100 employees, as well as 8sian’s offices in Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, Taipei, Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur and Manila. In addition, Qello will continue to operate offices in New York, Los Angeles and Sofia, Bulgaria.”

