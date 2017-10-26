Hypebot reports: “Artist’s advocacy group, the Content Creators Coalition (c3) is launching an ad campaign as it expands efforts to highlight what many in the music industry see as unfair treatment of artists and music creators by Google’s YouTube. Recently, c3 called for Congressional hearings into Google’s efforts to monopolize civil society in support of the company’s balance-sheet-driven agenda.”
Advocacy Group Launches Ad Campaign Calling Out YouTube For "Mistreatment Of Artists"