Call of Duty World League returns with $4.2 million prize pool

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The Call of Duty World League (CWL) is due to return, this year with the notable addition of a National Circuit and bigger prize pool. Boasting a the largest Call of Duty prize pool to date at $4.2 million, up from $4 million last year, Activision has detailed its plans for the forthcoming season. A total of six Global Open events will also be hosted throughout the year, each with a prize pool of $200,000.”

Read more