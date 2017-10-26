Home Featured Top Slider Instagram’s ‘Superzoom’ auto-records dramatic close-up videos

Instagram’s ‘Superzoom’ auto-records dramatic close-up videos

By
Staff Report
-
32
0
SHARE
Photo via perzonseowebbyra on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

Tech Crunch reports: “Instagram’s newest feature lets you make your own “Dramatic Chipmunk”-style video by shooting a stuttered zoom-in, including cinematic sound effects, with a single tap. Superzoom is coming to Instagram Stories on iOS and Android today, alongside an array of spooky Halloween stickers and augmented reality masks.  Superzoom joins Instagram’s Boomerang GIFs, Hyperlapse time-lapse and Layout collages amongst its tool kit of extra camera effects.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR