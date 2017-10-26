The Verge reports: “Netflix is launching a Stranger Things after show called Beyond Stranger Things, The Hollywood Reporter reports. This will be the first time Netflix has hosted an after show on its own platform. The show, hosted by actor Jim Rash, will feature an analysis of each episode and roundtable discussions with the cast and crew, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Brett Gelman, and show creators Ross and Matt Duffer.”

