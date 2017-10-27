Doubt cast on future of Amazon Game Studios’ first major development

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Amazon Game Studios has run into complications with its forthcoming title Breakaway, calling into question the future of its flagship project. The team-based sports brawler was first announced in September 2016 and was set to be the studio’s first major release. However, in a blog post the developer said the team will be taking time away to evolve the game, which has been in public alpha since June.”
