Realscreen reports: “Digital media company Jukin Media and Verizon’s mobile entertainment platform go90 are teaming on a docuseries that examines the personal, human stories that emerged out of major cultural events over the past year. Featuring user-generated video as the primary source of footage, each episode of This Is Happening focuses on one major event. Within the main story, three to four recollections of the event are told by the people who were there on the ground.”

Read more