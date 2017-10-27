Home deals Rocket League developer partners with Warner Bros. for worldwide retail distribution

Rocket League developer partners with Warner Bros. for worldwide retail distribution

Photo via BagoGames on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

Venture Beat reports: “Psyonix’s car-soccer game Rocket League is already a megahit with 36 million registered players across its digital and retail versions, but now the studio is working with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to bring its retail version to even more people around the world. WB and Psyonix have not said which regions will get this new printing. Psyonix and Warner Bros. worked together previously on the Rocket League content themed around the release of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

