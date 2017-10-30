International Olympic Committee takes steps to recognize esports

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Esports’ battle for mainstream acceptability has yet another endorsement, this time from the International Olympic Committee. In a statement following a summit of the IOC, it was announced that esports ‘could be considered a sporting activity.’ According to the IOC, ‘the players involved prepare and train with an intensity which may be comparable to athletes in traditional sports.’ The decision by the IOC is the latest in what is slowly becoming the prevailing consensus.”

