Pandora announces Featured Playlists that sound an awful lot like Spotify’s

The Verge reports: “Pandora is launching 250 “featured playlists” on its premium tier today. They’re “hand-picked” by curators and sorted by themes that include genres, moods, and “cultural moments,” as well as general new music compilations and workout playlists. The release also states that Pandora’s Browse tab will recommend featured playlists based on users’ listening habits, a combination of algorithm and curation that should be familiar to anyone who spends time in Spotify playlists.”

