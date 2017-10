Venture Beat reports: “Sega revealed today as part of its yearly financial report that the Sonic the Hedgehog series has lifetime game sales of approximately 360 million. This includes physical and digital. When Sega shared this number last year, the franchise’s sales were at approximately 350 million. Sonic Mania, the retro 2D platformer, came out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC this August.”

