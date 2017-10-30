Universal Music, WITHIN Partner For Music-Focused Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality

Hypebot reports: “Virtual reality company Within announced a deal today that will see it working with Universal Music artists to develop VR and AR experiences that go beyond the current practice that offers VR concert footage that places the viewer onstage with the artist. ‘Together, UMG and Within will push the boundaries of how audiences experience music and create new ways for artists to forge deeper connections with their fans,’ UMG EVP Michele Anthony told Deadline.”

