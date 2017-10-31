How to watch Facebook, Google and Twitter testify to Congress about Russia and the 2016 election

Recode reports: “Senior executives from Facebook, Google and Twitter will submit on Tuesday to the first of three grueling grillings before U.S. lawmakers who are investigating Russia’s suspected interference in the 2016 presidential election. Representing Facebook at the hearing is Colin Stretch, the company’s general counsel; from Google it’ll be Rich Salgado, the search giant’s director of law enforcement and information security; and standing in for Twitter is Sean Edgett, the company’s acting general counsel.”

Read more