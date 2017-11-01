Amazon’s app now lets you place items inside your home using AR

The Verge reports: “Amazon has added an AR component to its app, using Apple’s ARKit to let customers place various items in their house virtually before buying them. Called AR View, customers can select thousands of items like home decor, electronics, home office products, toys, and games, and place them in their home. Using the tool, customers can overlay, move, and rotate the item in a live camera view mode to see how the item will fit and look in real time.”

