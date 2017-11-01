Google is launching an AR and VR object library called Poly

The Verge reports: “Google is opening a new platform called Poly where people can find and distribute virtual and augmented reality objects. The tool is integrated with Tilt Brush and Blocks, respectively Google’s VR painting and sculpting apps, and is meant to provide an art library for people building with Google’s ARCore, Apple’s ARKit, or various VR development platforms. While you could already browse objects made in Google Blocks, this is a more formal project that’s aimed at making it easier to whip together a VR or AR app.”

