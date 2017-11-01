Microsoft expands HoloLens to 29 new European markets

Venture Beat reports: “Microsoft announced today that its HoloLens mixed reality headset is coming to 29 new markets across Europe. Last year, the company launched HoloLens, serving up a spellbinding digital experience via a headset that combines virtual and physical worlds through a rich set of sensors. The headset first started shipping to developers in the U.S. last March, and HoloLens has been officially available in 10 markets: the U.S., U.K., France, Canada, Japan, China, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.”

