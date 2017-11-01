Home Featured Top Slider Nintendo is releasing a limited edition Ocarina of Time Zelda 2DS for...

Nintendo is releasing a limited edition Ocarina of Time Zelda 2DS for Black Friday

Photo via BagoGames on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

The Verge reports: “Black Friday is rapidly upon us, and much like last year, Nintendo has a couple limited edition bundles to offer for the holiday season. This year, they’re both heavily themed around The Legend of Zelda. First up is a Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timethemed 2DS, which comes decked out in a very Hylian green, and includes a preinstalled copy of the 3DS remaster of the classic title.”

