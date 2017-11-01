Warner Bros Investigating Brett Ratner After LAT Sexual Harassment Expose

Deadline Hollywood: “The shocking allegations made against Brett Ratner has direct impact on Warner Bros, where Ratner is partners with producer/financier in the WB slate co-financier RatPac, which essentially puts up 25% of all of the studio’s pictures, excepting Harry Potter and some others. Per a Warner Bros spokesman: ‘We are aware of the allegations in the LA Times and are reviewing the situation.’ Through his attorney Martin Singer, Ratner denied or disputed all the allegations made by six actresses including Species star Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn.”

