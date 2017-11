Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Shares of Glu Mobile have more than doubled in 2017, and the latest financial report puts the firm in a strong position following the third quarter. Revenue reached $81.1 million, up from $51.1 million, amounting to a year-on-year growth of 58%. Gross profits reached $49.4 million, up from a loss of $4.6 million over the same period last year.”

