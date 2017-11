The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Time Warner shares fell more than 5 percent early on Thursday on a report that the Department of Justice was considering an antitrust lawsuit against the planned AT&T acquisition of the entertainment conglomerate. Stock in Time Warner was trading during late morning trading down $3.63, or by 3.7 percent, at $94.76. AT&T’s stock was down slightly, by 15 cents to $33.40. AT&T reached an agreement to acquire Time Warner for $85.4 billion late last year.”

