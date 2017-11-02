To Combat New Media Players, TV Studios Sign Key Producers to Lucrative Overall Deals

Variety reports: “The incursion of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon into the original programming arena in recent years created demand that benefited the studios. The marketplace shifted to favor sellers as demand grew faster than supply. But after establishing themselves as programmers, Netflix and Amazon have become producers, looking to own their content and keep the worldwide rights that many studios are hungry to retain and exploit for themselves.”
Home Featured Top Slider To Combat New Media Players, TV Studios Sign Key Producers to Lucrative...