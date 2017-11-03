Billboard reports: “The Country Music Association is apologizing after trying to impose media restrictions on questions about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at their awards show next Wednesday. A statement from the CMA on Friday says the restrictions on topics in their media guidelines have been lifted following a backlash, including from the co-host for the awards show Brad Paisley.”
CMA Rescinds Media Restrictions, Apologizes After Host Brad Paisley Speaks Out