Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Microsoft’s gaming revenue has stalled according to the latest quarterly report. While overall Microsoft revenue reached $24.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12%, gaming revenue was up by only 1% (0% in constant currency). Gaming revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2017 reached $1.89 billion, edging up slightly from $1.88 billion over the same period last year.”

Read more